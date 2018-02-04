Here are 10 quotes from IBB's advice to Buhari

news

Retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in a statement has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Babangida listed points that prove President Muhammadu Buhari should not run for power in 2019, as well as highlighting his worries in security areas of the country.

Babangida's advice, which is coming after Obasanjo's 13-page strongly worded letter, has been the topic for discourse amongst politicians and President's loyalists.

Here are 10 key points out of many from Babangida's letter:

1. In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country.

2. While saying this also, I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest.

3. In the past few months also, I have taken time to reflect on a number of issues plaguing the country. I get frightened by their dimensions. I get worried by their colourations. I get perplexed by their gory themes. From Southern Kaduna to Taraba state, from Benue state to Rivers, from Edo state to Zamfara, it has been a theatre of blood with cake of crimson. In Dansadau in Zamfara state recently, North-West of Nigeria, over 200 souls were wasted for no justifiable reason. The pogrom in Benue state has left me wondering if truly this is the same country some of us fought to keep together.

ALSO READ: Babangida says Buhari should not re-contest in 2019

4. I am alarmed by the amount of blood-letting across the land. Nigeria is now being described as a land where blood flows like river, where tears have refused to dry up. Almost on a daily basis, we are both mourning and grieving, and often times left helpless by the sophistication of crimes.

5. The Boko Haram challenge has remained unabated even though there has been commendable effort by government to maximally downgrade them. I will professionally advise that the battle be taken to the inner fortress of Sambisa Forest rather than responding to the insurgents’ ambushes from time to time.

6. In 2019 and beyond, we should come to a national consensus that we need new breed leadership with requisite capacity to manage our diversities and jump-start a process of launching the country on the super highway of technology-driven leadership in line with the dynamics of modern governance.

7. I am particularly enamored that Nigerians are becoming more and more conscious of their rights; and their ability to speak truth to power and interrogate those elected to represent them without fear of arrest and harassment. These are part of the ennobling principles of representative democracy.

8. Modern leadership is not just about “fighting” corruption, it is about plugging the leakages and building systems that will militate against corruption. Accountability in leadership should flow from copious examples. It goes beyond mere sloganeering.

9. When the ruling party campaigned with the change mantra, I had thought they would device new methods, provoke new initiatives and proffer new ways to addressing some of our developmental problems. By now, in line with her manifesto, one would have thought that the APC will give fillip to the idea of devolution of powers and tinker with processes that would strengthen and reform the various sectors of the economy.

ALSO READ: Read full text of Babangida's advice to Buhari

10. We need new ways and new approaches in our political order. We need a national rebirth. We need a rebranded Nigeria and rebranded politics. It is not so much for the people, but for the institutions that are put in place to promote our political engagements. We must strengthen the one man one vote mantra.

Babangida denies statement

Hours after Babangida's statement was released by his media aide, Kassim Afegbua, a terse statement has emerged denying the statement as the position of the ex-military president's media aide.

The statement denied that Babangida asked Nigerians not to vote for President Buhari in 2019 saying the statement is not only untrue, it is in its entirety, but an inaccurate representation of his view of the state of Nigeria.

Babangida overthrew Buhari in 1985

In 1985, retired General Babangida was the Chief of Army Staff and a member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) under the administration of Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the ex-military president would later overthrow Buhari's regime on August 27, 1985 in a military coup that relied on mid-level officers that Babangida had strategically positioned over the years.