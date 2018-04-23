Fela Durotoye vows to carry God on his head for presidential campaign

news

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has vowed that he will use God to win the hearts of the Nigerian people for his campaign as that is the only way to build Nigeria into the most desirable nation to live in.

The presidential aspirant took to his Instagram account (@feladurotoye) on Sunday, April 22, 2018, to declare that bringing God back into Nigerian politics and governance is the best way to rebuild the country.

This is believed to be in reaction to the public criticism that has trailed the publication of his mission and vision statement that he delivered during a recent "TeamFD" roundtable in Lagos.

Many Nigerians on social media criticised Durotoye for claiming that a divine vision from God kick-started his ambition to run for the highest political office in the country.

In his response, Durotoye said the greatest countries currently in the world, including the United States of America and the United Kingdom, were built with God as a solid foundation.

He wrote, "Some people say that mentioning God in politics is outdated. Here are my thoughts:

"In the good old days when Britain became a truly great nation, their anthem was God save the King/Queen; when USA became the most prosperous nation on earth, their currency carried on it "In God We Trust"; when Nigeria, devastated by a civil war, needed to reunite and soon after, entered into our golden years of prosperity, we sang 'O God of Creation'.

"In his book, My Vision, Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Mahktoum mentioned God in almost every page as he described how they built Dubai into 'The Miracle in The Desert'.

"In Rwanda, one million people were killed in just 100 days! Thereafter, President Paul Kigame went in search of Rick Warren and asked him to help them rebuild Rwanda into a purpose-driven nation. "Seven years later, Rwanda became the fastest growing economy in Africa.

"Recently, Rwanda was voted the most desirable nation to live in Africa. A strong, prosperous united nation was rebuilt in less than one decade because they brought GOD into their governance.

"So you may rightly say "Fela, the mention of God may seem to be outdated in politics", but perhaps that is why one of the most blessed nations is now home to some of the poorest people.

"Perhaps it is because our 'politricktians' and rulers no longer fear God or even mention him. Otherwise, how do you explain the level of impunity in stealing, oppression, corruption, killings and lawlessness many of them operate with so blatantly?

"It cannot be wrong to mention God in politics. But it is wrong for a blessed nation like Nigeria to have so many people living in abject poverty. That is so wrong.

"I believe with all my heart that, by bringing God back into politics and governance is exactly how we will build Nigeria into the most desirable nation to live in.

"So, let me be absolutely clear: I will carry God on my head and if by mentioning God, we cannot win the heart of the people, then that is alright by me.

"As far as I know, except God builds a nation, the nation builders will labour in vain. Our generation cannot afford to labour in vain. Bring God back into politics."

Durotoye to contest with ANN

Durotoye declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on February 22, 2018.

He believes Nigeria has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

In his declaration speech, he disclosed that he wants to see a Nigeria where old parties with their old ideology of godfatherism would become history.