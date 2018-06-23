Pulse.ng logo
Ex President Jonathan’s Chief Protocol joins Adamawa guber race

Goodluck Jonathan Ex President's Chief Protocol joins Adamawa guber race

  • Published:
Amb. Jameel Zubairu play

Amb. Jameel Zubairu

(Daily Nigerian)
Amb. Jameel Zubairu, the State Chief Protocol Officer to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared interest to aspire for 2019 governorship position in Adamawa under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Zubairu made the declaration on Saturday in Yola at the presentation of appointment letters to members of his campaign organisation.

Zubairu said he was overwhelmed by calls and commitment of stakeholders in PDP in the state to work for the success of his governorship project and would not disappoint them.

While urging his campaign team to handle the task with trust, Zubairu said he would not betray them.

“I thank you for your confidence in me and I want to assure you that all those that work for the success of this project would be rewarded accordingly,” Zubairu said.

In his remarks, the Director General of the campaign organisation, Mr Gibson Nathaniel said the campaign organisation which comprised coordinators in all the 21 local government areas of the state were expected to mobilised party delegates for the aspirant.

“Our task now is to deliver you as the PDP candidate for the state, from there the party can now take over,” Nathaniel said.

Also commenting, the Director Publicity, Mr Sunday Wugira, and Women Leader of the Organisation, Madam Tina Thomas, said Zubairu project was based on popular demand as his campaign office and 10 vehicles were donated by members across the state, who invited him to come and contest.

They said that Zubairu who hold the traditional tittle of “Mutawwale” of Adamawa Emirate was a renowned philanthropist, seasoned civil servant and diplomat who has what it takes to provide Adamawa the needed quality leadership.

“So far, no aspirants marches his credentials in our party; it’s high time Adamawa PDP go for the best if we want to take back the state from APC,” Wugira said. 

