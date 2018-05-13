Home > News > Politics >

Ekiti 2018: ADP candidate releases 7-point agenda

Segun Adewale, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate in the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti, on Sunday announced a seven-point agenda, saying it will bring succour to the people of the state.

Adewale told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti that he would  focus on  offsetting  all outstanding salaries of workers and pension arrears within six months if elected.

He also promised to fix electricity in the state to boost  the business environment, noting  that Ekiti had remained unfriendly to business due to persistent power outage  in most parts  of the state.

Adewale further pledged to make the state a medicare destination by building specialist  hospitals that would cater for the health needs of Nigerians and generate revenue for the state.

The candidate, who  promised to resuscitate moribund state-owned factories,  said that attention would be given to the production of the local rice known as “Igbemo.’’

He said his administration would create vocational centers  in the three senatorial districts to train residents while soft loans would be provided to enable them to  be self reliant.

Adewale further said that the education  sector would be repositioned for the state  to regain its rightful place and geared  toward  innovation for the people.

The ADP candidate had  clinched the party’s  ticket in Saturday’s  primary conducted in Ado-Ekiti, garnering  16,890 votes out of the 17,600 votes cast in  various wards across the 16 local governments in the state.

He was presented with the party’s certificate of return and flag ahead of  the July 14  governorship election. 

