news

Aspirant for the 2019 presidential election, Fela Durotoye, has warned Nigerians that they have no right to complain about inadequate governance if they don't get their permanent voter's card (PVC) to effect the changes they desire.

The management consultant said the PVC empowers eligible citizens to have a say about who leads them in government and that they should not complain about the government if they don't take advantage of the power they wield to make a change.

He said this during an interview with Nigeria Info 99.3 FM in Port Harcourt, stressing that every Nigerian of voting age should understand the responsibility of their voting power.

He said, "Go and get your voter's card. If you do not have a voter's card and you're above the age of 18, you have chosen to lose your voice. You're not losing a chance to vote, you're losing your voice. You have no right to speak or to complain throughout the term for which you did not make a choice.

"So, it's better for you to get your voter's card and then decide whether there are people who are worthy of your votes or not. If you don't have your voter's card, there's nobody worthy of your vote because you cannot vote.

"If you're a father and you don't have your voter's card, don't tell me you love your children; it is a lie, you do not because you cannot guarantee the future of your children by not voting.

"If you're a mother and you don't have your voter's card, please, I beg of you, don't ever tell your children 'I love you'. When you want to tell your children 'I love you' is because you have your voter's card and you're making the decisions for them. Love is an action, love is not a feeling. Everybody above the age of 18 should understand it is a responsibility to get your voter's card.

"It is an option to decide who to vote for, but it is not an option to not register."

Vote for the future - Durotoye

The aspirant further urged Nigerians to look to the future to decide who to vote for in next year's general elections.

According to him, the country is lacking many simple things as a result of the hold a certain selfish political class has on the nation's power . He said Nigerians have to decide that they have had enough and raise their voice in 2019.

He said, "The future is not just a date on the calendar; the future is everything Nigeria can be but we have not yet become. The future is everything Nigerians can have but we haven't possessed. Simple things like healthcare, quality education in our schools. Some of these things we had them before and somehow we lost them, like value in our currency and water in our taps.

"These are not rocket scence things; they're things we lost because certain people literally took over the right of every citizen and decided that they were going to be the ones to choose who were going to be our leaders.

"We're coming to that point where we'll say, 'No, it's enough, we've got to fix this. We may have inherited a nation that literally almost doesn't work for our parents and we're going to give our children a nation that works and a nation they will be proud of.'"

The leadership coach further urged Nigerians that they don't have to vote for him next year, as long as they elect to make a choice that positively impacts Nigeria's future and not vote for someone that'll trap it in the past.

He said, "Do we have the opportunity today to decide to make a difference in our lives. Are we happy with the way we are? Do we like to continue this way or would we want to take a different path? That's the bottomline; it has nothing to do with me.

"This is not going to be a vote about one president or the other. This is going to be a vote about the choice between whether to continue with the past or continue with the future and that past can be championed by many as we've seen and the future can be championed by me.

"You can choose any of the people that'll lead you into the future, it doesn't have to be me but decide that you don't want the past anymore."

He stressed that it was time for Nigeria to bring an end to rulership because Nigerians deserve to be led and served by worthy candidates who have their best interests at heart.

Durotoye's 10-point plan for Nigeria

In a 10-point agenda document he released on May 29, 2018, Durotoye noted that if he's elected president at next year's polls, he'll focus on power, security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, business and industries, the economy, enforcing the rule of law, creating jobs and reducing the cost of living.

He vowed to create three million jobs for each year of his administration and reduce the country's unemployment rate.

He also promised to make Nigeria the number one destination for investors in Africa by creating an enabling environment for locally-owned businesses and foreign investors to thrive and maximise profits.

He further assured Nigerians that he'll degrade, dismantle, and defeat terrorist group, Boko Haram, with human intelligence and return internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes or reabsorb them into a reconstructed community and 'safe cities'.

ALSO READ: Read Fela Durotoye's 10-point plan as Nigeria's president

Durotoye will contest for the presidency in next year's election on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN). He'll have to beat Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese and Dr Elishama Ideh to emerge the party's flag bearer to be able to face incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari and a host of other contenders.