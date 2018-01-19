news

President Muhammadu Buhari momentarily slipped into a coma when Goodluck Jonathan rang to concede defeat at exactly 5:15pm on March 31, 2015; on the heels of a keenly contested vote.

“The PVCs (Permanent Voters Cards) worked well in 2015. That was why when the former president rang me, I went temporarily into a coma,” Buhari confessed to a gathering of APC chieftains during a dinner at the presidential villa this week.

The president admitted that Jonathan could have manipulated the election, given that he was the incumbent with all of the machinery of state at his beck and call.

“I will never forget the time. It was quarter past 5pm and he said he called to congratulate me and that he had conceded.

“He asked if I heard him, and I said yes. I thanked him for his statesmanship.

“The truth is after being a deputy governor, a governor, vice-president and president for six years, and he took that decision is great. He could have caused some problems. He had stayed long enough to cause problems,” Buhari said.

Close call

According to the electoral umpire, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 15,424,921 votes or 53.95 percent of the 28,587,564 total valid votes cast, to defeat Jonathan.

Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took home 12,853,162 or 44.96 percent of the total votes cast to emerge second.