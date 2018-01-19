Home > News > Politics >

Buhari fainted when Jonathan called to concede

Buhari President says he fainted when Jonathan called to concede

President Muhammadu Buhari slipped into a coma when Goodluck Jonathan called to concede in 2015.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan play

Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan

(Nigerianeye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari momentarily slipped into a coma when Goodluck Jonathan rang to concede defeat at exactly 5:15pm on March 31, 2015; on the heels of a keenly contested vote.

“The PVCs (Permanent Voters Cards) worked well in 2015. That was why when the former president rang me, I went temporarily into a coma,” Buhari confessed to a gathering of APC chieftains during a dinner at the presidential villa this week.

The president admitted that Jonathan could have manipulated the election, given that he was the incumbent with all of the machinery of state at his beck and call.

“I will never forget the time. It was quarter past 5pm and he said he called to congratulate me and that he had conceded.

Jonathan tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as terrorists play Jonathan hands over to Buhari (Guardian)

 

“He asked if I heard him, and I said yes. I thanked him for his statesmanship.

“The truth is after being a deputy governor, a governor, vice-president and president for six years, and he took that decision is great. He could have caused some problems. He had stayed long enough to cause problems,” Buhari said.

Close call

According to the electoral umpire, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 15,424,921 votes or 53.95 percent of the 28,587,564 total valid votes cast, to defeat Jonathan.

Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took home 12,853,162  or 44.96 percent of the total votes cast to emerge second.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady takes 'cabal' shot at President on Twitterbullet
2 Olusola Adeyeye Senator says politicians are killing Nigeriansbullet
3 Sonni Ogbuoji Drama at Senate as PDP lawmakers halt colleague's...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Senator says APC and PDP are the same
APC Senate tells Bakare party has not failed Nigerians
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis
Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Wole Soyinka 7 ways Nobel Laureate bashed Buhari over Fulani herdsmen
Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing

Politics

Aisha Buhari is seriously campaigning against her husband right now
Pulse Opinion Aisha Buhari is seriously campaigning against her husband right now
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
APMAN Group seeks support for Atiku’s 2019 presidential aspiration
Senator Shehu Sani says the only difference between the APC and PDP is the name
Shehu Sani Senator says APC and PDP are the same
House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Yakubu Dogara Bauchi gov and speaker are fighting, here's why