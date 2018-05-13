LG Polls: APC wins Gov El-Rufai’s Kaduna North with a landslide

news

Mr Saleh Shu’aibu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of Kaduna North Local Government at the just concluded polls, with a landslide.

Announcing the results of the polls, the local government election returning officer, Umar Hayatu said the APC has won with total of 168,572 votes, more than 10 times the votes won by his closest opponent.

Shuaibu beat Muhammad Sabo Babayaro of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 12,467 votes, while the PRP 4,956 votes.

Kaduna North is Gov Nasiru El-Rufai’s local government area.

So far, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won only the Chairmanship and Councillorship election in Zangon Kataf Local Government area, with its chairmanship candidate, `Elias Maza getting 55,643 votes, against the APC candidate, John Hassan who got 31.514 votes.

The All Progressives Congress, however, has won Soba, Zaria, Lere, Ikara, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kagarko, Kudan, Igabi and Kajuru local councils.

The results in other councils are still being awaited.

Kudan is the local council of Senator Sule Hunkuyi, who is at loggerheads with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Makarfi is the council of former PDP chairman and governor, Ahmad Makarfi.

Governor El-Rufai’s candidates also won handily in Senator Shehu Sani’s constituency of Kajuru LG.

In Zaria, APC polled 42859 votes, while PDP got 16033. In Soba, APC got 40903, while PDP scored 13835.

The council elections were conducted using electronic voting machines in the area.

This is the first time a state has adopted the use of electronic machines to conduct elections in Nigeria.