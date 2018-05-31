APC accuses Gov Rochas Okorocha of anti-party activities

Home > News > Politics >

The party also called on the APC chairman, John Oyegun to take disciplinary measures against the Imo state Governor.

The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of anti-party activities.

The party, in a statement, alleged that Okorocha created a parallel party when he announced one of his cronies, Chris Oguoma as chairman of the APC in Imo.

It also alleged that Oguoma has been going around to defraud members of the party in the state.

The statement reads: “Pursuant to Article 21D (11) of the APC constitution, the state Working Committee has made appropriate recommendations to the National Working Committee of our great party, to take adequate disciplinary measures against the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Anayo Ethelbert Okorocha, for engaging in various anti-party activities, which could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.

“These elements, who are now impersonating the office of the state chairman and other officers of our great party, have been defrauding our party members, particularly aspirants to the proposed local government area election."

Party resolution

The party also called on all APC members in the state to align and work with the Hillary Ekeh led executive committee.

It said “That all aspirants to the proposed local government election are advised in their own interest to deal only with the Dr. Hillary Ekeh led executive committee, members who are the duly elected and recognised executives of our great party in the state. Any dealing with any other person (s) is a nullity and of no effect.”

ALSO READ: Okorocha faction boycotts APC LG congress in Imo

Ekeh’s secret election

Ekeh was re-elected as chairman of the Imo state chapter of the APC during a congress which held secretly on May 19, 2018.

Okorocha had obtained a court injunction to stop the congress.

The Governor also described the election as illegal.

Ekeh however debunked Okorocha’s claim saying neither he nor any member of the executive was served the injunction notice.

