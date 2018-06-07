Pulse.ng logo
MKO Abiola: Announce June 12 election results, Senate tells INEC

Senate tells INEC to announce the result of the June 12, 1993, presidential elections.

Senate tells INEC to declare June 12, 1993, presidential election which Chief MKO Abiola was presumed winner.
The declaration of the June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of Chief MKO Abiola will not be complete without Nigerians knowing the result of the election, the Senate has said.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Ekiti state lawmaker, Biodun Olujimi, on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Chief Abiola was presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election but till date, the results has not been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olujimi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to honour Abiola for his contribution to Nigeria’s democracy.

ALSO READ: Forget the politics, Buhari’s June 12 declaration is a masterstroke

“I salute the courage of President Buhari for this. However, there are some issues that should be addressed so that we fill confident that this is not a Greek gift,” Olujimi said.

“The results of that election was never announced. This is the time for the result to be properly announced by INEC because government is a continuum. Also, MKO Abiola should be declared a president.

“If and when that is done, there has to be reparation of all his entitlements to his surviving families.

“Ambassador Babagana Kingibe must also be recognized as Vice President of Nigeria and everything must be brought to the legislature so that we can right all the wrongs.

“Also, June 12 must also be declared a public holiday for the whole of Nigeria so we can begin the celebration of Democracy Day,” she noted.

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, lauded President Buhari for the action urged his colleagues in the upper legislative chamber to support the federal government in its resolve to right the wrongs of previous administrations.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, however called for the amendment of the National Honours Act to provide for the award of honours to Nigerians who may have passed on.

Senate President Bukola Saraki commended the recognition of Abiola to the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy.

The decisions were upheld by the Senate after they were put to voice vote by the President, Saraki.

