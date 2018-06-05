Home > News > Politics >

9 Reasons why National Assembly will impeach Buhari

President Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7
The National Assembly on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers are not satisfied with recent events in the country hence the emergency joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly.

The meeting which lasted well over three hours was held behind closed doors.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the resolutions of the meeting.

1. Buhari must address killings

In recent times, there has been killings in several states in Nigeria. Benue, Zamfara, Kaduna, and others have been under attacks by bandits and suspected herdsmen.

Presidential orders and military presence in these areas have not been able to quell these killings.

The lawmakers have asked President Buhari and the security chiefs to address the matter with a sense of urgency.

2. Persecution of political opponents

The National Assembly has accused the executive of ‘persecuting’ perceived political opponents. Lawmakers had expressed concerns that if such situation is allowed to continue, Nigeria might be thrown into a state of anarchy.

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “are afraid” to leave the party due to fear of been investigated and persecuted.

3. Strict adherence to the rule of law

Lawmakers accused the executive of flouting court orders and disregard for the rule of law. The Judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man. Where court judgements are flouted by government officials may result in conflict.

4.The president must be held accountable of the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction any act which will ridicule the country and our country's democracy.

5. The government should show sincerity to the fight against corruption by not being selective and also prosecute current appointees pending against them.

6. The sanctity of the National Assembly protected and preserved and prosecute those who invaded the senate to seize the mace.

Hoodlums associated with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege run out of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly with the mace

(Twitter/@PRINCE_VIIII)

 

7. Elections must be competitive and inclusive [away] from the rule of fear and intimidation, particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections.

8. The president must take immediate steps to curtail the growing rate of unemployment especially now that we have the advantage of rising oil price.

9. We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution of the vote of no confidence on the Inspector-General of Police who does nothing but preside over killings of Nigerians and outright disregard for constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature.

If President Buhari fails to act on these issues, “the National Assembly will not hesitate to evoke its constitutional power if nothing is done address the bulk of resolutions passed today” the legislature cautioned.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

