Home > News > Politics >

6 things you should know about stolen National Assembly mace

Mace Theft 6 things you should know about stolen National Assembly symbol

The mace is a very important component of legislative processes in the National Assembly.

  • Published:
Here are names of 5 arrested suspects in mace theft play Hoodlums dash through the chamber of the Nigerian Senate with the symbolic mace of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly (Twitter/@PRINCE_VIIII)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you've logged out of Nigeria-related comedy over the past few hours, then you have missed out on one of the most intriguing political episodes found in any part of the world.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, hoodlums stormed the upper legislative chamber in the National Assembly complex, seized the sacred mace of the chamber and ran out of the door into the unknown.

For the uninitiated, the mace is a very important component of legislative processes in the National Assembly, so it's kind of a big deal. It's the same as if someone comes into your house and steals your power fuse box and you suddenly cannot watch Big Brother Naija on your television until they bring it back.

This disgraceful attack on Nigeria's democracy has been blamed on the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who had reportedly entered the chamber the same time as the perpetrators of the crime.

Senate suspends lawmaker for 90 days over support for Buhari play Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (The Guardian NG)

 

The lawmaker is a prime suspect because he has a standing beef with the Senate after he was suspended for 90 legislative days for his conduct in objecting to the electoral amendment bill which is seeking to reorganise the order of elections in the country.

Senator Omo-Agege was arrested after plenary session yesterday but was released hours later after he applied the Shaggy defence, "It wasn't me," we assume he said.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege play Senator Omo-Agege taken by the Police for a brainstorming session to discuss the theft of the mace (Twitter/@Nigerialawyers)

 

Anyway, as the controversy swerves and turns, here are a few things you should know about the mace and the events around its theft.

1. The mace is a really big deal

The mace is the symbol of authority in the Senate and no plenary sessions can legitimately take place in its absence from the chamber. It signifies that the Senate is formally in session and that its proceedings are official.

2. It has its own personal security

Like all elected officials in the National Assembly, the mace is important enough to get its own personal security in the mould of the sergeant-at-arms. The sergeant-at-arms is tasked with the safety of the mace but he was reportedly overpowered by the hoodlums that stole it on Wednesday.

3. The Senate President sort of needs it for recognition

The mace is used to announce the arrival of the Senate President into the chamber which typically leads to the commencement of plenary sessions where legislators of the Republic deliberate on all the important stuff that Nigerians never seem to understand.

4. It's made of gold...

...or, at least, gold is one of the core components of the mace; so maybe someone might be tempted to sling it around to be able to cover ticket fees to leave Nigeria for good.

Suspended Delta lawmaker, Senator Omo-Agege breaks into NASS with thugs, steals mace play

People struggle for the mace after it was seized from the National Assembly chamber by hoodlums on April 18, 2018

(Twitter/@NaijaVirals)

 

5. It has a replacement (poor thing)

Despite the veneration tied around the mace, it turns out stealing it does not mean the Republic crumbles. When the mace was stolen on Wednesday, Senators proceeded to hold a closed door executive session where it was decided to recommence the day's plenary session with a spare mace. What a way to make a guy feel important.

6. It's been stolen before!

Wednesday's abduction is not the first time the National Assembly's mace has been stolen for selfish reasons. Way back in 2000, then-Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, abducted the mace in an attempt to stall impeachment proceedings against him.

He took the mace to his residence in Abuja and refused to hand it over to armed police officers sent to politely recover it. He eventually lost and was impeached.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assemblybullet
2 Omo-Agege Suspended Senator breaks into NASS with thugs, steals macebullet
3 2019 Election Sahara Reporters publisher shows up in a mosque ahead...bullet

Related Articles

Olamilekan Adeola How Lagos senator escaped abduction at National Assembly
Omo-Agege Senator denies involvement in mace theft, says he's not in police custody
Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspects
Mace Theft 'I'm embarrassed, shocked', Atiku reacts to Senate chaos
Omo-Agege IGP under pressure to release 'Senator who stole mace’ - Source
Omo-Agege Here's why senator led thugs to steal mace
Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assembly
Senate Shehu Sani’s waist belt 'used in place of stolen mace'
Omo-Agege Senate orders Police, DSS to retrieve mace stolen by Senator
Omo-Agege Suspended Senator breaks into NASS with thugs, steals mace

Politics

APC fixes May 14 for national convention
APC Ruling party fixes May 14 for national convention
Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja
Oby Ezekwesili Ex minister launches Red Card Movement
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege
Omo-Agege IGP under pressure to release 'Senator who stole mace’ - Source
Senator Omo-Agege denies involvement in mace theft
Omo-Agege Here's why senator led thugs to steal mace