Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia's missile treaty defiance 'untenable': Mattis

James Mattis Russia's missile treaty defiance 'untenable'

US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Thursday that Washington would respond if Russia refused to end its "blatant violation" of a Cold War nuclear arms treaty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the Kremlin was treating the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty with "cavalier disregard" over a new Russian ground-launched missile system play

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the Kremlin was treating the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty with "cavalier disregard" over a new Russian ground-launched missile system

(AFP)

US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Thursday that Washington would respond if Russia refused to end its "blatant violation" of a Cold War nuclear arms treaty.

Mattis said the Kremlin was treating the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with "cavalier disregard" over a new Russian ground-launched missile system.

The United States has said for almost two years that Russia's 9M729 system breaches the INF treaty, which bans mid-range missiles that had been the subject of a mini-arms race in Europe between the Soviet Union and Washington in the 1980s.

"Russia must return to compliance with the INF treaty or the US will need to respond to its cavalier disregard for the treaty's specific limits," Mattis said after a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"Make no mistake -- the current situation with Russia in blatant violation of this treaty is untenable."

He gave no details of how the US might respond, but earlier this year Mattis told Congress that the Pentagon was working on new low-yield nuclear weapons in a bid to force Russia back into compliance with the INF.

The accord signed between US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev ended an alarming arms build-up in Europe triggered by Moscow's deployment of SS-20 nuclear missiles targeting Western European capitals.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was imperilling the agreement, which he has called a "cornerstone" of European security.

"We believe this treaty is in danger because of Russia?s actions. After years of denials, Russia recently acknowledged the existence of a new missile system, called 9M729," Stoltenberg said.

"This system is destabilising. It is a serious risk to our security."

Without credible explanations, Stoltenberg said, the most obvious answer was that Russia was indeed breaching the treaty, though Moscow has denied this.

The US ambassador on disarmament Robert Wood on Thursday suggested Washington may withdraw from the INF treaty if Russia does not end its violations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet
3 Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteersbullet

Related Articles

Politics The suspect behind the mysterious letters sent to the White House and Pentagon has reportedly been identified and taken into custody
Politics A former Navy sailor is suspected of sending possibly poison-filled packages to the Pentagon
Politics The Secret Service is investigating a suspicious envelope addressed to Trump
Politics Deadly poison ricin reportedly detected in mail sent to the Pentagon
Politics Tensions between the US and China are escalating to 'dangerous' levels as talks break down and military activity increases
Politics Macedonia may be stuck outside the EU and NATO after its people refused to change the country's name
Politics US sends B-52 bombers ripping through the contested South China Sea twice in less than a week as tensions soar
Politics Mattis jokes that leaving DC could make him cry with joy amid rumors of his departure
Politics US reportedly moved Patriot missiles to confront threats from Russia and China

World

The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language, which works alongside the Academie Francaise (building pictured February 2016), is encouraging French speakers to find French replacements for the English term "fake news"
In France French linguists want to bid adieu to 'fake news'
Prince Harry and Meghan will begin a 16-day tour taking in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand on October 16
In Britain Prince Harry, Meghan to pet koalas on Pacific tour
Farmers in France are angry at the introduction of brown bears, similar to this one pictured in a French wildlife park in 2018
In France Farmers furious as helicopters bear into Pyrenees
South Africa has the world's HIV treatment programme
In South Africa In a first, HIV-positive mother donates liver to save her child's life
X
Advertisement