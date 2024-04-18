Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Ahmad Haqtalab, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said this after Israel indicated the possibility of targeting Iranian nuclear facilities to retaliate against the massive drone and missile attack a week ago.

IRGC is a unit for protecting the country’s nuclear sites.

He said such Israeli threats were not a new thing and, since years ago, Israel had, in addition to uttering threats, committed acts of “sabotage and terror” against Iran’s nuclear industry.

Haqtalab added that though all countries have been prevented from attacking nuclear facilities based on international protocols, Iran had always been ready to deal with such threats.

He also noted that Iran had identified Israel’s nuclear centres and obtained the necessary information about all the targets.