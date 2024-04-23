Breaking news:
Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

News Agency Of Nigeria

Biden stressed that the U.S. would provide economic assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]
The new 61 billion U.S. dollar security package, which includes air defence weapons, will start being distributed once the U. S. Senate passes the legislation and Biden has signed it into law.

After months of delay, the House of Representatives gave its approval at the weekend. The Senate is expected to vote on the package on Tuesday.

Biden stressed that the U.S. would provide economic assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine and help it build back critical infrastructure following the Russian attacks.

The U.S. would also support reform “as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration,” the U.S. president said, according to a White House statement.

Biden pledged a “lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression.”

“I appreciate President Biden’s unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership,” Zelensky posted on social media after the conversation.

The president has assured me that the package would be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defence as well as long-range and artillery capabilities.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

