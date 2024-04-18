3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

Haub, a retail tycoon, went missing near Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn peak in April 2018.

The incident happened while he was training for a ski mountaineering race in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The billionaire is the former managing director and part owner of German supermarket and retail giant Tengelmann Group.

He left behind his wife, two children and a company of approximately 75,000 employees.

His younger brother, Christian Haub, was named the sole CEO of Tengelmann after his disappearance.

The billionaire was last spotted heading up the mountain in a lift one morning by himself, he never made it back to his hotel.

His trainer described the situation as unusual as Haub was known to be safety-conscious and well-prepared.

An extensive search involving multiple helicopters and alpine rescuers was launched and his body could not be located after a six-day search.

Appearing before a court in 2021, Christian swore that there was no indication that his billionaire brother was still alive.

However, a recent investigation by German broadcaster RTL has traced the whereabouts of Haub to Moscow, the Russian capital.

He was allegedly spotted in the company of a significantly younger woman named Veronika Ermilova.

The report stated that Haub was leading a secret double life with Ermilova, who is said to have connections to a Russian event management agency.