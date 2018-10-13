Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Air Canada's near miss last year was almost 'worst accident'

Air Canada's near miss last year was almost 'worst accident in history'

A near miss involving an Air Canada plane which almost landed on a crowded taxiway instead of a runway at San Francisco airport last year could have been the "worst aviation accident in history," according to an official report.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on Runway 28-Right at San Francisco International Airport shortly before midnight on July 7, 2017 -- but the pilot inadvertantly lined up in a taxiway where four planes were waiting to take off play

The Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on Runway 28-Right at San Francisco International Airport shortly before midnight on July 7, 2017 -- but the pilot inadvertantly lined up in a taxiway where four planes were waiting to take off

(AFP)

A near miss involving an Air Canada plane which almost landed on a crowded taxiway instead of a runway at San Francisco airport last year could have been the "worst aviation accident in history," according to an official report.

The Air Canada Airbus A320 carrying 140 people was cleared to land on Runway 28-Right at San Francisco International Airport shortly before midnight on July 7, 2017 -- but the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, where four planes were waiting to take off.

"Only a few feet of separation prevented this from possibly becoming the worst aviation accident in history," said Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board while announcing the agency's report issued Friday.

"The incident airplane descended to an altitude of 100 ft (30 meters) above ground level and overflew the first airplane on the taxiway," the report said.

"The incident flight crew initiated a go-around, and the airplane reached a minimum altitude of about 60 ft and overflew the second airplane on the taxiway before starting to climb," it added, noting none of the five flight crewmembers or 135 passengers aboard the Air Canada plane were injured.

The report said the flight crew's misidentification of the taxiway as the intended runway "resulted from the crewmembers' lack of awareness of the parallel runway closure due to their ineffective review of notice to airmen (NOTAM) information before the flight and during the approach briefing."

Other contributing factors were "the flight crew's failure to tune the instrument landing system frequency for backup lateral guidance, expectation bias, fatigue due to circadian disruption and length of continued wakefulness, and breakdowns in crew resource management."

An audio recording of the radio exchanges between air traffic control and the pilot of Air Canada flight 759 was posted online shortly after the incident.

Just moments after receiving permission to land on the designated runway, the Air Canada pilot returned to the radio sensing that something was amiss.

"Uh, Tower, I just want to confirm -- this is Air Canada 759 -- we see some lights on the runway there, across the runway, can you confirm we're clear to land?"

The tower responded: "Air Canada 759 confirmed clear to land Runway 28-Right. There is no one on 28-Right but you."

"OK, Air Canada 759," the pilot replied.

An unidentified man's voice then broke in -- presumably a pilot in one of the aircraft waiting to take off. "Where's this guy going? He's on the taxiway," he said.

Air traffic control immediately told the Air Canada pilot not to land.

"Air Canada go around," the tower said.

"In the go-around, Air Canada 759," the pilot responded.

The pilot of a United Airlines plane on the ground told the tower meanwhile that "Air Canada flew directly over us."

"Yeah, I saw that guys," the tower replied.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Trump US President says Fed 'out of control' but won't fire Powellbullet

Related Articles

APO How a wolf in sheep’s clothing kidnapped Angola
Lifestyle An American Airlines flight to China was diverted twice and forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger suffered a medical emergency and the plane wings had mechanical issues (AAL)
Politics Trump takes a media victory lap after soundly defeating 'the enemy of the people'
Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifier
Sports The best NBA arenas according to fans
In Germany The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese
Politics Saudi Arabia doesn't officially recognize Israel, but its hackers are reportedly using Israeli spyware to target dissidents in foreign countries
Lifestyle JetBlue founder reveals what business advice he would give to his 25-year-old self
In Canada Quebec province elects centre-right nationalist government

World

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost
US warns Maldives leader against underming vote result
Anwar Ibrahim is expected to easily take the seat in Port Dickson
Malaysia's Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win
Trump, who early in his tenure had described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a friend, was generally presumed to be most interested in trade as he has repeatedly vowed to ramp up US factory production by fighting back the flow of cheaper imports
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game
The family of Asia Bibi, who faces execution in Pakistan for blasphemy, are hoping the Supreme Court will free her
Family of Pakistani Christian on death row pray for freedom
X
Advertisement