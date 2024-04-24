ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

Segun Adeyemi

The list is according to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024.

Top 7 destination to live in Africa. [Getty Images]
Top 7 destination to live in Africa. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

These cities exemplify the diversity and dynamism of urban life in Africa. Each has its unique charm and appeal, making them top choices for residents seeking a high quality of life on the continent.

According to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024, here are the seven best African cities to live in:

  1. Cape Town, South Africa: Nestled between mountains and sea, Cape Town is enchanted by its natural beauty, vibrant arts scene, and diverse neighbourhoods.
  2. Pretoria, South Africa: Known as the "Jacaranda City," Pretoria boasts a pleasant climate, leafy suburbs, and a strong economy, making it an attractive choice for residents.
  3. Durban, South Africa: With its golden beaches, warm climate, and bustling waterfront, Durban offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle and a thriving business environment.
  4. Johannesburg, South Africa: As Africa's economic powerhouse, Johannesburg dazzles with its skyscrapers, cultural diversity, and energetic vibe, attracting professionals and entrepreneurs alike.
  5. Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya's capital is a melting pot of cultures and ideas, with a burgeoning tech scene, vibrant nightlife, and proximity to stunning wildlife reserves.
  6. Cairo, Egypt: With its rich history, iconic landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza, and bustling markets, Cairo remains a captivating destination that blends tradition and modernity.
  7. Lagos, Nigeria: Africa's busiest city, is a hub of commerce, innovation, and creativity.
  8. It pulsates with energy and offers endless opportunities for those willing to embrace its vibrant chaos and
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Since death is inevitable, embrace it with great expectations - Cleric advises

Since death is inevitable, embrace it with great expectations - Cleric advises

FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

Detained Binance executive's bail hearing adjourned to May 17 by Abuja court

Detained Binance executive's bail hearing adjourned to May 17 by Abuja court

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nollywood actor Pawpaw joins Army to promote responsible social media use

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes as EFCC closes 300 bank accounts

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Tourist falls into a volcano while posing for photos with husband

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

Remi Tinubu once saved me from media blackmail — Gov Adeleke

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

FULL LIST: Sokoto governor dethrones 15 monarchs for aiding insecurity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The woman was recorded, among others, while bathing [BI]

Husband secretly films wife and posts videos on porn websites

Madden Hein is dead [Facebook/Kathryn Nasby Hein]

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

The 10 warmest years have occurred since 2007 [Black Doctor]

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions