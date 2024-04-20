ADVERTISEMENT
French police detain man who threatened to bomb Iran consulate in Paris

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was taken into police custody on the charge of making a death threat.

A special police unit initially cordoned off the area on Friday due to fears of a threat, according to the Paris Prefecture of Police.

The 60-year-old Iranian finally left the consular section of the embassy of his own accord and was detained, the public prosecutor’s office announced.

He had threatened to commit an act of violence in the building, but ultimately had no weapons with him.

The Iranian, who lives in France, had already set fire to car tyres in front of the embassy building last September in protest against the Iranian regime.

He had been sentenced to a suspended sentence for this offence, which was not yet legally binding, the public prosecutor’s office added.

The criminal investigation department is now trying to determine the man’s motives for his intrusion into the consular section of the embassy.

