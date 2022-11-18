RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Seven people, including five children, have been found dead in a fire in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan.

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia. [abcnews]
5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia. [abcnews]

Recommended articles

Two children survived the fire, which happened in a village near the town of Sterlitamak, about 1,200 kilometres southeast of the capital Moscow.

According to the Bashkortostan civil protection agency, the dead were a man, a woman, and five boys.

The couple’s household included three children of their own and four adopted or foster children with disabilities. The surviving twins were the couple’s own children.

According to initial investigations, the night-time fire was caused by a short circuit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk/Getty Images

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia. [abcnews]

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

World's oldest pupil, Priscilla Sitieni, is dead. [AFP]

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99