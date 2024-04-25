ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

President Biden signs law to potentially ban TikTok if not sold

Bayo Wahab

TikTok has become a significant force in the realm of short-form video, boasting a user base of 170 million in the US.

President Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden.

Recommended articles

The law mandates that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, must divest its interest in the app within one year or face a ban. This legislation represents the most significant action taken by the US in its ongoing technology dispute with China.

Despite the potential implications for TikTok, immediate disruptions to the app's operations are unlikely. Legal challenges and logistical difficulties in selling the app are expected to delay any immediate effects. The law was incorporated into a broader bill that also includes foreign aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

ByteDance, a Chinese tech giant, acquired the then-popular karaoke app Musical.ly in 2017 and relaunched it as TikTok. Since its rebranding, the app has been scrutinized by U.S. national security officials over concerns of potential influence by the Chinese government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, TikTok has become a significant force in the realm of short-form video, boasting a user base of 170 million in the U.S., and is a primary news source for one-third of the country's young people, according to Pew Research Center.

Addressing concerns about foreign influence, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, stated, "Congress is not acting to punish ByteDance, TikTok, or any other individual company. Congress is acting to prevent foreign adversaries from conducting espionage, surveillance, maligned operations, harming vulnerable Americans, our servicemen and women, and our U.S. government personnel."

Following the signing of the bill, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew reassured users in a video message, expressing confidence in overcoming the legal challenges and advising that users should not expect any disruption to the app's services.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tariff has been hiked with no improvement - Abuja residents decry power outage

Tariff has been hiked with no improvement - Abuja residents decry power outage

Emefiele's trial adjourned to June 24, key witness cross-examined

Emefiele's trial adjourned to June 24, key witness cross-examined

Former ECOWAS Court VP slams EFCC chairman's handling of Yahaya Bello case

Former ECOWAS Court VP slams EFCC chairman's handling of Yahaya Bello case

Let’s drill 200k boreholes across the country  —  Obi begs wealthy Nigerians

Let’s drill 200k boreholes across the country  —  Obi begs wealthy Nigerians

Ondo 2024: Ex-governor's brother emerges gubernatorial candidate

Ondo 2024: Ex-governor's brother emerges gubernatorial candidate

UK varsity rolls out tuition, travel-free scholarship for Nigerian students

UK varsity rolls out tuition, travel-free scholarship for Nigerian students

President Biden signs law to potentially ban TikTok if not sold

President Biden signs law to potentially ban TikTok if not sold

Ex-Governor, Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as court fails to sit

Ex-Governor, Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as court fails to sit

Travel alert: Panic as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

Travel alert: Panic as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The woman was recorded, among others, while bathing [BI]

Husband secretly films wife and posts videos on porn websites

Madden Hein is dead [Facebook/Kathryn Nasby Hein]

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

The 10 warmest years have occurred since 2007 [Black Doctor]

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions