Sanwo-Olu, Otti, Fubara among 35 govs yet to account for ₦9bn palliative funds

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration announced the partial release of ₦2 billion to each state from the ₦5 billion earmarked for palliative measures following the removal of fuel subsidies.

In a statement released by Connected Development (CODE) and obtained by Pulse on Wednesday, April 3, 2023, the allocation was intended to alleviate inflation concerns plaguing the nation.

Subsequently, on December 9, 2023, the President's Special Advisor disclosed the distribution of 9 billion naira to each state, with ₦7 billion designated for infrastructural development and the remaining ₦2 billion for palliative care and the mitigation of subsidy impacts.

Meanwhile, CODE sought to evoke the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by requesting detailed accounts and breakdowns of how these monies were spent to help alleviate the burdens of the vulnerable and poor Nigerians.

CODE confirms Plateau State compliance

As contained in the statement, only the Plateau State has released an account of how it spent its ₦9 billion palliative fund disbursed by the federal government.

The statement reads, "We commend the Plateau State government for their prompt and responsible action in responding to our Freedom of Information request. By acknowledging the importance of transparency and accountability, Plateau State has set a commendable example for others to follow.

"This blatant disregard for transparency and accountability is unacceptable and shows an accountability deficit within our governance structure. Nigerian citizens, as stakeholders in the democratic process, have a right to know how public funds allocated for their benefit have been utilized."

Meanwhile, CODE has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the remaining 35 state governors under the provision of the FOI Act to respond to their requests and release a breakdown of how they spend their palliative funds.