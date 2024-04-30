ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa

Adekunle Agbetiloye

At almost any African party, you can bet that water alone won't satisfy people's thirst or kick off the festivities. Africans enjoy celebrations and socializing, and one of the ways they do so is by drinking beer.

5 African countries with the cheapest beer price
  • Business Insider Africa presents 5 African countries with the cheapest beer price
  • The list is courtesy of Numbeo.
  • Nigeria has the cheapest beer prices in Africa, at $0.99, followed by Tunisia at $1.19.

Beer is a popular choice of beverage in Africa, as we discussed in a previous article about countries with the highest beer consumption. According to the report, Namibia leads in beer consumption across Africa, with Gabon and South Africa closely following behind.

Over the years, the beer market in Africa has experienced consistent growth, fueled by evolving lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the youth's enthusiasm for beer.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Both global brewing giants and local breweries are capitalizing on this burgeoning market. Currently, Africa holds nearly eight per cent of the global beer consumption market.

While many reasons determine the consumption rate of African countries, one major consideration is the price of beer.

Affordability is a key factor in the popularity of beer across Africa. With economic challenges prevalent in many countries, consumers often seek out beverages that offer value for money at a cheaper price.

DON'T MISS THIS: African countries with the highest beer consumption

Last year, the African beer market suffered due to inflation and currency devaluation, which affected the purchasing power of people.

According to Numbeo, Nigeria has the cheapest beer prices in Africa, at $0.99, followed by Tunisia at $1.19.

Rank Country Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle)
1 Nigeria $0.99
2 Tunisia $1.19
3 South Africa $1.20
4 Egypt $1.27
5 Mauritius $1.52
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

