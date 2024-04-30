Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa

Beer is a popular choice of beverage in Africa, as we discussed in a previous article about countries with the highest beer consumption. According to the report, Namibia leads in beer consumption across Africa, with Gabon and South Africa closely following behind.

Over the years, the beer market in Africa has experienced consistent growth, fueled by evolving lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the youth's enthusiasm for beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both global brewing giants and local breweries are capitalizing on this burgeoning market. Currently, Africa holds nearly eight per cent of the global beer consumption market.

While many reasons determine the consumption rate of African countries, one major consideration is the price of beer.

Affordability is a key factor in the popularity of beer across Africa. With economic challenges prevalent in many countries, consumers often seek out beverages that offer value for money at a cheaper price.

Last year, the African beer market suffered due to inflation and currency devaluation, which affected the purchasing power of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Numbeo, Nigeria has the cheapest beer prices in Africa, at $0.99, followed by Tunisia at $1.19.

Below are 5 African countries with the cheapest beer price according to :