Zamfara APC behind Oshiomhole, Marafa declares

Senator Marafa says the APC in Zamfara state is behind Oshiomhole.

  • Published:
Amidst recent protests against the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Kabiru Marafa says the party in Zamfara state is “solidly” behind him.

Marafa stated this while reacting to a protest against Oshiomhole allegedly organised by the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Governor Yari had fell out with the APC chairman after the party primary election in Zamfara state.

But, Marafa, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, October 26, 2018, accused the governor of trying to “bend rules of the APC and impose candidates who are his cronies on the party in the state”.

“Yari should be the one to be sacked and not Oshiomhole who is a law abiding leader,” Marafa declared.

"There was a court order that says all parties should not take any step that will render useless the litigation before it. The party under the able leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole respected the order and said all parties in the crisis should hands off.  The party and it leadership should be commended for respecting the law, a foundation upon which APC was built.

ALSO READ: Zamfara APC Crisis: President Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov. Yari

"When the committee of the NWC came to conduct the primary in Zamfara, violence orchestrated by Yari's people erupted, the committee was forced to cancel the election.

"The crux of the matter is that there was no election and there was no consensus in Zamfara. So, we are commending Comrade Oshiomhole and INEC for respecting the court order. We in Zamfara are solidly behind Oshiomhole," the lawmaker who chairs the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) stated..

The governor, however, insisted that the primary election in the state was conclusive.

INEC decision on Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had banned the APC from fielding governorship candidate for Zamfara state.

But, Oshiomhole believes INEC’s decision is unfair to the APC.

The APC chairman pledged to seek legal means towards addressing matter.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

