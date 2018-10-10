Oshimhole says INEC’s decision on Zamfara is unfair

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reacted the ban placed on his party in Zamfara state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC barred the APC in Zamfara state from fielding a candidates in the upcoming 2019 general elections following the party’s failure to conduct primary elections.

The electoral body had set October 7, 2018, as the deadline for the conclusion of primaries by political parties.

Zamfara crisis

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC failed to present the names of elected candidates due to internal crisis that arose following the choice of an anointed candidate.

The state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari handpicked his commissioner for finance, Mukhtar Idris to replace him, a decision that did not go down well with some party members.

According to reports, separate primary elections were held by the two factions, making it impossible for the National Working Committee (NWC) members sent by the APC leadership to supervise.

This led to the cancellation and rescheduling of the primaries by the ACP leadership.

Governor Yari however dismissed the decision of the party, and warned members of the NWC not to come to Zamfara state again.

He also called out his supporters to protest the decision of the national leadership.

Oshiomhole’s reaction

According to Daily Trust, the APC National chairman said that INEC’s decision negates the spirit of fair hearing and lacks legal basis.

Oshiomhole said that INEC’s chairman should have consulted the APC before taking its decision.

According to him, “As a party, we are in the process of exhausting those internal procedures before forwarding the names of our candidates to you. We are perplexed that you did not wait for us to submit the names of our candidates in Zamfara State (considering that the time within which such submission should take place has not elapsed) before raising your observation in your letter under reference.

“This is more so when we received no correspondence from the Commission at least to inquire from our party the true state of affairs in Zamfara State, in the spirit of fair hearing, before making haste to write your letter. We, however note that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not also hold primaries in Kano, but no such similar letter was written to the PDP in relation to Kano State.

“It is our contention, in the circumstance, that your letter is not only pre-emptive, but your position seems to negate the spirit of any fair hearing and is devoid of legal basis.

“Be informed, (emphasis by the party) that in the spirit of due compliance with the law, we affirm that we shall indeed be presenting candidates for Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly Elections in Zamfara State for the 2019 General elections before the deadline for submission of such names which has been fixed by your Commission on the 18th of October, 2018 and in line with section 87 (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“If you raise further observations after you receive our list of candidates, we shall be glad to clarify them."