Yoruba politicians stayed silent during herdsmen invasion – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Ima Elijah

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said he is more worried about the safety of Lagosians whose lives according to him are under threat daily. (BBC)
The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, criticised politicians who assert that Lagos State solely belongs to the Yoruba people.

During his appearance on Channels Television Program on Thursday March 09, 2023, the LP candidate asserted that politicians have a motive to segregate the inhabitants of the state.

The background: Some APC stakeholders, including former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, have insisted that Lagos solely belongs to the Yoruba people. This is contrary to insinuations that Lagos is a no man's land.

GRV's response: “Lagos State has been in harmony for a long time. What happens is politicians try to divide us. Let us be wary of politicians who remember that they are Yoruba when it is time for politics.

“When Fulani herdsmen were making incursions into Oyo and people like Sunday Igboho, and Rotimi Akeredolu stood up, a lot of politicians in Lagos were quiet. They played politics with it.

“When it was time for Amotekun, they were quiet.

“They were quiet on so many interests of the Yoruba people because they wanted an alliance with the north. So, they put their political interest above the interest of their people. And all of a sudden, it is election time and they are reminding you that this person does not speak Yoruba.”

What you should know: Rhodes-Vivour who is half Igbo is gaining acceptance among non-Yoruba residents of Lagos State ahead of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

Ima Elijah

