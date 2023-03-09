Yoruba politicians stayed silent during herdsmen invasion – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

During his appearance on Channels Television Program on Thursday March 09, 2023, the LP candidate asserted that politicians have a motive to segregate the inhabitants of the state.

The background: Some APC stakeholders, including former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, have insisted that Lagos solely belongs to the Yoruba people. This is contrary to insinuations that Lagos is a no man's land.

ADVERTISEMENT

GRV's response: “Lagos State has been in harmony for a long time. What happens is politicians try to divide us. Let us be wary of politicians who remember that they are Yoruba when it is time for politics.

“When Fulani herdsmen were making incursions into Oyo and people like Sunday Igboho, and Rotimi Akeredolu stood up, a lot of politicians in Lagos were quiet. They played politics with it.

“When it was time for Amotekun, they were quiet.

“They were quiet on so many interests of the Yoruba people because they wanted an alliance with the north. So, they put their political interest above the interest of their people. And all of a sudden, it is election time and they are reminding you that this person does not speak Yoruba.”

ADVERTISEMENT