Wike tackles Dokpesi, says he’s working for APC

The governor said he is convinced Dokpesi is working for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

Dokpesi is a frontline campaigner for former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the PDP.

The media mogul was said to have claimed that Wike was spearheading a move to impose his candidates on the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Reacting to this, Wike in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Thursday, February 17, 2022, doubted Dokpesi’s sincerity with the PDP.

The governor said he didn't know where Dokpesi got the information that PDP governors travelled to Europe to decide who would emerge as their party's presidential candidate.

He said, “I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance.

“I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think , I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to make such a decision.

“I have told Raymond Dokpesi that there is nothing wrong with you preaching for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, a very experienced man, an intelligent man, a strategist. But don’t destroy other people because of this. Because when you destroy them it will be difficult for the PDP to win the election in 2023.”