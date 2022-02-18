RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike tackles Dokpesi, says he’s working for APC

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Wike says he is convinced Dokpesi is working for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

Nyesom Wike and Raymond Dokpesi.
Nyesom Wike and Raymond Dokpesi.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described former chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi as an insincere member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recommended articles

The governor said he is convinced Dokpesi is working for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

Dokpesi is a frontline campaigner for former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the PDP.

The media mogul was said to have claimed that Wike was spearheading a move to impose his candidates on the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Reacting to this, Wike in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Thursday, February 17, 2022, doubted Dokpesi’s sincerity with the PDP.

The governor said he didn't know where Dokpesi got the information that PDP governors travelled to Europe to decide who would emerge as their party's presidential candidate.

He said, “I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance.

“I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think , I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to make such a decision.

“I have told Raymond Dokpesi that there is nothing wrong with you preaching for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, a very experienced man, an intelligent man, a strategist. But don’t destroy other people because of this. Because when you destroy them it will be difficult for the PDP to win the election in 2023.”

Wike said if Atiku eventually wins the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election, the governors would support him.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Zedcrest Group is sponsoring 16th edition of the Future Awards Africa – Adedayo Amzat

Why Zedcrest Group is sponsoring 16th edition of the Future Awards Africa – Adedayo Amzat

Wike tackles Dokpesi, says he’s working for APC

Wike tackles Dokpesi, says he’s working for APC

ESH LTD launches Africa’s first All-Natural foaming hand sanitizer

ESH LTD launches Africa’s first All-Natural foaming hand sanitizer

Fuel scarcity: No adulterated fuel in Delta- NUPRC

Fuel scarcity: No adulterated fuel in Delta- NUPRC

Strike: The demands of ASUU are genuine - Students to FG

Strike: The demands of ASUU are genuine - Students to FG

ASUU Strike: Nigerian students threaten to shut down ministry of education, labour

ASUU Strike: Nigerian students threaten to shut down ministry of education, labour

Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

Osun 2022: Oyetola will not return for second term - Aregbesola vows

Osun 2022: Oyetola will not return for second term - Aregbesola vows

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Osun APC faction cries out over alleged plot to kill Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)