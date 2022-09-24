PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Destination unknown: Although the governor's destination remains unknown as of the time of filing this report, several reports claimed that he has headed for the United Kingdom, London to be precise.

This may not be far-fetched as, in recent times, London seems to have become Wike's choice destination outside the shores of Nigeria.

London trips: Recall that he, and his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had visited the United Kingdom capital twice in the past month, holding series of meetings with frontline presidential candidates including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party's Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku of the PDP.

Could it be Spain?: Another possible destination for Wike is Spain, where the Rivers State government has a partnership with the current holders of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid Football Club.

According to sources in the Rivers government House, Wike left via a chartered flight from the Port Harcourt International Airport at about midnight Friday, September 23, 2022.

The tell-all media chat: The Governor embarked on the journey hours after his no holds barred media chat during which he made several revelations regarding the crisis currently rocking the PDPD.

During the fever-pitched chat, Wike alleged that he turned down a senatorial ticket offered to him by the APC presidential flag-bearer during their meeting in London last month.