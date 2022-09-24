RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike jetted out of the country hours after his no holds barred media chat on Friday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Twitter:Woye]
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Twitter:Woye]

Recommended articles

Destination unknown: Although the governor's destination remains unknown as of the time of filing this report, several reports claimed that he has headed for the United Kingdom, London to be precise.

This may not be far-fetched as, in recent times, London seems to have become Wike's choice destination outside the shores of Nigeria.

London trips: Recall that he, and his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had visited the United Kingdom capital twice in the past month, holding series of meetings with frontline presidential candidates including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party's Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku of the PDP.

Could it be Spain?: Another possible destination for Wike is Spain, where the Rivers State government has a partnership with the current holders of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid Football Club.

According to sources in the Rivers government House, Wike left via a chartered flight from the Port Harcourt International Airport at about midnight Friday, September 23, 2022.

The tell-all media chat: The Governor embarked on the journey hours after his no holds barred media chat during which he made several revelations regarding the crisis currently rocking the PDPD.

During the fever-pitched chat, Wike alleged that he turned down a senatorial ticket offered to him by the APC presidential flag-bearer during their meeting in London last month.

He also accused the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of pocketing N1bn he allegedly received from a presidential aspirant in Lagos in the build up to the PDP presidential convention.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Osinbajo, Dogara dropped, Amaechi makes Tinubu's campaign council list

Osinbajo, Dogara dropped, Amaechi makes Tinubu's campaign council list

Nigerian economy ripe for increased investment - Buhari tells global investors

Nigerian economy ripe for increased investment - Buhari tells global investors

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls