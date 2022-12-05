RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Ima Elijah

What you should know: Atiku resides in Dubai, and only comes to Nigeria for important holidays and political activities.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in Gombe state. (The Authority)
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in Gombe state. (The Authority)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said he may not rely on Nigeria’s healthcare system for his personal use if elected president.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Arise TV Townhall debate, Atiku lamented that Nigeria’s healthcare system has limitations.

The former Vice President was asked if he would use Nigeria’s medical establishments as president to de-emphasise the use of foreign hospitals.

Why Atiku will keep going abroad for healthcare: Atiku explained that health facilities that cater for his health may not be available in Nigeria.

He said: “We have limitations; we know we have those limitations, health facilities that cater to my health may not be available.”

What you should know: Atiku resides in Dubai, and only comes to Nigeria for important holidays and political activities.

Meanwhile: Atiku has assured that he would prioritise human capital development and quality education to enable young people to compete in the modern economy.

Atiku said, “In the government in which I served as Vice President, you saw Nigerians returning from abroad to invest in several opportunities in the country. Because I experienced it in my university.

“When I made sure I provide international standards, so many Nigerians from the United States and Europe came back not to Lagos or Abuja but to North-East Yola. They came back. All we need to do is to make sure we make our country attractive for them to return and they will return,” he added.

Recall a promise Atiku made: Atiku has said despite the hardship under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his children will not leave for other countries.

Atiku made this assertion at a meeting held with the stakeholders of the South-East PDP in Enugu in September 2022.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Next President must come from south – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Next President must come from south – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Trending

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu