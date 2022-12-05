Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Speaking at the Arise TV Townhall debate, Atiku lamented that Nigeria’s healthcare system has limitations.

The former Vice President was asked if he would use Nigeria’s medical establishments as president to de-emphasise the use of foreign hospitals.

Why Atiku will keep going abroad for healthcare: Atiku explained that health facilities that cater for his health may not be available in Nigeria.

He said: “We have limitations; we know we have those limitations, health facilities that cater to my health may not be available.”

What you should know: Atiku resides in Dubai, and only comes to Nigeria for important holidays and political activities.

Meanwhile: Atiku has assured that he would prioritise human capital development and quality education to enable young people to compete in the modern economy.

Atiku said, “In the government in which I served as Vice President, you saw Nigerians returning from abroad to invest in several opportunities in the country. Because I experienced it in my university.

“When I made sure I provide international standards, so many Nigerians from the United States and Europe came back not to Lagos or Abuja but to North-East Yola. They came back. All we need to do is to make sure we make our country attractive for them to return and they will return,” he added.

Recall a promise Atiku made: Atiku has said despite the hardship under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his children will not leave for other countries.