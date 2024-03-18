We'll stand with you like wall of Gibraltar - Tinubu tells Edo guber candidate

Tinubu stated this during the presentation of the party’s flag to the Edo governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa on Monday in Abuja.

Addressing a gathering of party stalwarts led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the State House, the President pledged that the party would stand all the way with the candidates.

"We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme but victory is superior and very important,’’ the President said.

Tinubu commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts toward the success of the candidates and the party. He particularly lauded Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state, for his exemplary leadership.

"Distinguished senator and our flag bearer, we are putting you forward in order to hold the party in trust for us and achieve victory for us.

“You and your running mate have been described as giant killers, and you have worked tirelessly with the party leadership,’’ he said.

The President, while inviting the APC Edo Woman Leader, Lady Betty Okoebor, to speak on the party’s readiness for the election, reiterated that with the strong support of women, victory is assured.

"If the women say we are going to win, then we are good to go because they constitute the largest number of voters and the most dedicated,’’ the President said.

In his remarks, the national chairman of the APC, stressed the unity of purpose within the party toward achieving victory in the election.