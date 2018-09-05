Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We Will Not Be Distracted - Saraki aide tells APC

Saraki We Will Not Be Distracted - Senate President aide tells APC

This was made known in a statement issued by the Senate President's media aide, Yusuph  Olaniyonu.

  • Published:
We Will Not Be Distracted - Saraki aide tells APC play

Bukola Saraki

(Punch)

Yusuph  Olaniyonu, the media aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki has  said that his boss, will not be distracted by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja but waits to sign press statements composed for him from Lagos.

When his masters show their face, we will debate all the issues they have raised and the ones they may wish to even concoct, Olaniyonu said.

He said "Dr. Saraki does not have any credibility issues except the ones concocted by these putative demagogues to whom the Senate President has become a nightmare.

"One should ask, what is APC's business with an aspirant of another party? The truth is APC is scared stiff of the possibility of a Saraki candidacy. Fortunately, they have no role in deciding that."

Blasts APC's spokesman

Olaniyonu also said that the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekinni Nabena should know by now that many people in the media believe he is a robot and has no face.

"Here is an opportunity for him to come out of his hiding and come on a national television to debate all the issues he has raised with one of the aides of the Senate President," he added

The Senate President's aide also called on Nabena to take up the challenge and stop behaving like a masquerade.

He is free to choose any independent TV station of his choice, Olaniyonu said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
2 Shekarau PDP presidential aspirant set to dump party for APCbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Durotoye's PACT is currently the biggest joke in...bullet

Related Articles

Edwin Clark Saraki warns 'ugly' raid on South South leader's house threatens Nigeria's democracy
Donald Duke Ex-Governor to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP after 20 years
David Mark I’ll fix Nigeria’s economy in 2-years, says ex-Senate president
Saraki Senate President’s campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
Kwankwaso PDP presidential aspirant says poverty is Nigeria's biggest problem
Edwin Clark Police IG, Ibrahim Idris should be sacked – Timi Frank

Politics

The National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh
Inter-party Advisory Committee Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
2019 Elections APC Govs, lawmakers to join PDP – Ologbondiyan
Presidency tells us something it hasn't told anyone else
Electoral Bill Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election - CUPP
Peoples Democratic Party banner
2019 Elections PDP extends sales and submission of forms