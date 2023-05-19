Dont ally with Kwankwaso, Tinubu is warned

Speaking at a news conference held in Kano on Thursday, May 19, 2023, Danbulki, popularly known as Commander, expressed concerns about the reported meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso in Paris, France.

Danbulki warned that a political alliance between Tinubu and Kwankwaso could have unfavorable consequences for the President-elect and the All Progressives Congress.

According to him, there are notable stalwarts within the APC in Kano and other parts of the North who are more than capable of promoting the interests of the President-elect and the party in the region.

"We are making this statement because reports reaching us indicate that Tinubu had met with Kwankwaso in Paris, France, preparatory to allegedly bring him into the APC, and even give him and his followers some ministerial and other appointments," Danbulki asserted.

He emphasised that if Tinubu proceeds with incorporating Kwankwaso into the APC and appointing him and his followers into the government, they will react in a manner detrimental to the APC in the North.

Danbulki highlighted the achievements and contributions of the APC members in Kano State and the North during the previous general elections and expressed the sentiment that bringing Kwankwaso into the party would undermine their efforts.

"As members of the APC in Kano State and the North, we worked hard to ensure the victory of the APC and Bola Tinubu in the last general elections and we remain committed and competent enough to continue to ensure the success of the party in future polls," Danbulki declared.

He concluded by advising the President-elect to refrain from associating with Kwankwaso, whether by offering him appointments or incorporating him into the APC, emphasising that such actions would not be in the best interest of the party.

In response to Danbulki's statement, Ladipo Johnson, spokesperson for Senator Kwankwaso, dismissed the concerns raised by Danbulki and his supporters, referring to them as "political jobbers" with narrow viewpoints.