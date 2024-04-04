Tinubu tasks ECOWAS Parliament to retain Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's membership

Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of the regional body, stated this before the swear-in of the legislators at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Thursday, April 4, 2023.

He told the parliamentarians that it is their responsibility to reach resolute grounds using diplomatic means to unify the region and help strengthen its development.

Tinubu said, "In legislative considerations and in your various interactions, it is imperative that you take seriously that we have to build the economic prosperity of our region by ourselves."

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of the parliaments, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central/PDP), Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT) amongst others, was inaugurated as a member of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Natasha, Ireti and other newly elected officials of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament affirmed their commitment by taking their oaths during the inaugural session.

The ECOWAS Parliament, established under the ECOWAS Treaty of May 28, 1975, with revisions made in July 1993, convened in Lagos, Nigeria.

