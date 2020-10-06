Former Governor of Lagos and national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reacted to a recent report that he’s settled for a property in highbrow Abuja, for use as his 2023 presidency campaign office.

The PeoplesGazette reports that Tinubu’s campaign headquarters will be a Maitama property that once housed a private school.

The property is described as a "2,700 square metres building, former home of Eagle Heights International Schools, which sits just north of the Philippines Embassy at 2, Kainji Crescent and just across the street from Body of Benchers, which regulates admission into Nigerian legal education institutions."

The property was also reportedly secured for two years at N15 million per annum--a price considered a steal by real estate valuators.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

Reacting to the report through his spokesperson Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said “he has not even declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election let alone opening a campaign office.”

The politician also added that he has “repeatedly said 2023 is still some years away and that he is at present focused on helping President Buhari to deliver on his mandate as he is doing and coast home to victory.”

Pulse has learned however that Tinubu will contest the 2023 presidency or nominate someone who will.

Sources from within Tinubu’s sprawling Bourdillon estate in Lagos have repeatedly told Pulse that the APC stalwart is very interested in the 2023 presidency.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will complete his constitutionally permissible two terms of eight years in 2023. A gentleman's agreement within the APC will then see power return to the south of Nigeria--Tinubu's base and stronghold.