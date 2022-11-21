Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

What Tinubu's camp says: Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said although working with Governor Nyesom Wike and his camp “may make victory easier”, the APC is “not looking out for that possibility”.

“I don’t know of any talks between APC and the G-5. At least, not to my knowledge. However, despite their quarrel with the PDP, as of today, they are still members of the party,” Keyamo told reporters.

“Let me repeat it for the umpteenth time. For us, we are proceeding from the position of calculating our strength, without thinking of the quarrel or weakness of the PDP. We are not depending on it.

“If after calculating our strength and the implosion continues in the PDP by the end of the day, we can then consider it as an added advantage, but not a factor to tilt the scale to our victory.

“It may make victory easier if they come through the door we have opened for them. Anything can happen. But we are not looking out for that possibility. We are just saying in politics, anything can happen.”

What is going on in PDP: Recall that the aggrieved governors, otherwise known as G5, are at loggerheads with their party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the refusal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.