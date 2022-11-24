Tinubu opens to dialogue with IPOB, other agitators

How it happened: The former Lagos State Governor said this during the APC presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Insecurity in the South-East: Pulse reports that Ebonyi State is one of the five South-East states that has had its fair share of security threats owing to the activities of members of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB accused of causing unrest: Recall that the group has been fingered for the restlessness including killings and kidnappings in the South-East, where it also declared weekly sit-at-home to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.

Tinubu leaves door open for dialogue: Addressing the crowd at the Ebonyi rally on Thursday, Tinubu said he's open to dialogue with agitators to restore peace in the country.

Tinubu's word: “We want peace, we will talk to all the agitators, this thing is not done by conflicts.”

Speaking further on his plans for the region, the APC candidate said he would continue the reformation of the transport system, especially the railway sector, embarked upon by the present administration.

He promised that his transport system reformation will also include provision of a railway line connecting Calabar to the entire South East.