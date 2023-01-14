Tinubu is Nigeria's President in waiting - Yahaya Bello boasts

Bello, who also doubles as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, therefore, believes the former Lagos State Governor is “president in waiting”.

He stated this while talking to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Pulse reports that the Governor's visit was to thank the President and present an album of some projects the latter commissioned in Kogi State on December 29, 2022.

Touching on his role in the APC Campaign Council, Bello said Tinubu has already presented himself as a good product to Nigerians who will in turn give him enough votes to emerge winner on February 25, stressing that he would “joyfully escort him to the villa on May 29, 2023 by the special grace of God.”

Speaking further on the chances of the APC presidential candidate, Bello said Tinubu has the full backing of "21" Governors from the ruling party which will make the journey to victory easier for him.

Bello words: “He is a performer. He is a builder. He built human beings, he builds nations. And he has started telling us exactly what is going to do. And his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation. And you know, surely that the younger generation constitute the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“We are more enlightened. We know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road. And we are ready to follow that person who knows the road, which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And thank God that is a candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari. And that is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop. To continue to add to the value of what he has put on ground.