Youths will run Tinubu's government - Bello assures Nigerians

Bello said this while talking to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The Kogi State Governor, who also doubles as the National Youths Co-ordinator of the APC presidential campaign council, used the opportunity to update Nigerians about his role in the campaign and Tinubu's plans for Nigeria.

Bello boasted that the APC presidential candidate has the full backing of "21" Governors from the party, saying, that, coupled with his influence across the country, will propel him to victory next month.

Bello's words: “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has 21 APC governors. He has touched the lives of Nigerians across the board. He is a builder. He built human beings, he builds nations. And he has started telling us exactly what he is going to do.

“And his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation. And you know that the younger generation constitutes the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“That is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop.”

Bello explains why he visited Buhari: The Governor also said his visit to Buhari on Friday was to thank the President for accepting Kogi State's invitation to commission a few infrastructure projects last December.

Pulse had earlier reported that Buhari commissioned several projects in the Confluence State including the Reference Hospital Okene and a fleet of ambulances attached to it; the new Ohinoyi’s Palace at Okene; the Ganaja Junction Flyover and interchange at Lokoja; the GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja; the Muhammadu Buhari Square (Civic Centre) at Lokoja and a fleet of high-tech security vehicles to combat crimes and criminalities.

Bello said: “You recall that Mr. President visited Kogi state on December 29, 2022. Almost the last state visit he had within the country commissioning project. Graciously, he came, he saw and he believe exactly how we’ve been able to utilize the meager resources in terms of development and the little we have been able to generate as IGR within the state.

“Mr. President was so happy and so pleased. So, it is a follow-up visit that I came today to thank Mr. President and to present an album of some of the projects he commissioned. And by the special grace of God, we’re going to catalog all of the projects and achievements within the life of this administration and present it to him and to the whole world to see.