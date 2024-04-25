Reps call on military to utilise modern tech for security issues in Nigeria

Mamudu said this when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Thursday.

He lauded the military for the effort in securing the country, saying that it would have been difficult for Nigerians to go about their normal businesses without the military. He said it was the National Assembly’s responsibility to provide a budget that would enable the military to carry out its constitutional duties.

He lauded the military personnel for their sacrifices, especially those who lost their lives in the course of duty. Maj. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the theatre commander, of North East OPHK, lauded the committee said for the visit, describing it as timely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shuaibu said that the North East had been the nation’s focal point of the battle against terrorism, saying that the OPHK was launched to address the challenge. He added that OPHK had over the years discharged its duty of restoring law and order in the Northeast in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy.

“To transform the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force toward achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a Joint environment.”