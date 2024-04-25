ADVERTISEMENT
Former ECOWAS Court VP slams EFCC chairman's handling of Yahaya Bello case

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-ECOWAS Court of Justice Vice President insisted that bodies like the EFCC should conduct investigations quietly, without public involvement.

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]
Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]

He specifically criticised its discussion of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Prof. Chijioke, speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, condemned the EFCC's approach, describing it as an unjust trial and likening it to a media spectacle.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining discretion in such matters, insisting that bodies like the EFCC should conduct investigations quietly, without public involvement.

He said, "For example, the EFCC's chairman interview yesterday was really, really uncalled for. It was uncalled for in the sense that you do not need to accord any privilege to Yahaya Bello.

"The law does not require the according or the giving of privileges to persons who are suspected of having committed an offence. That is one.

"Secondly, the law necessarily does not need, especially in situations of this nature. In corruption cases, you don't necessarily need to make an arrest. You don't need to bring into custody. Because more often than not, in corruption cases, they are determined by documentary evidence.

"If you make out a prima facie case and you have evidence to make out a prima facie case, why don't you file a case in court and serve the accused person? Why would you, in the first instance, perhaps advertise or publicise? Because that is, in the first instance, unfair hearing."

In a similar report, Pulse recall that legal practitioner Daniel Bwala also sides with the ex-Kogi governor and condemned the EFCC chairman for the way it has handled his case so far.

Reacting to this development, Bwala said, “I don’t think, at this stage, anyone should doubt that the EFCC needs reform. In the interview he had on Tuesday, he shot himself with so many types of bullets, showing the world that it is a disproportionate application of their principles.”

Segun Adeyemi

