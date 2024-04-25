ADVERTISEMENT
FG to set up committee for awareness on PWD’s rights

Segun Adeyemi

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. James Lalu (left) and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (right) when the Executive Secretary paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in his office in Abuja on Wednesday. [@FMINONigeria/X]
This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the rights and benefits of individuals with disabilities.

The directive was issued during the Minister’s meeting with Dr. James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, in Abuja on Wednesday, April 24.

“From today, we will set up a committee that is going to work closely with you to look at your specific needs so that we can help to ensure that your aims and objectives are achieved,” Idris said.

He added that he’d use the commission, the public information organs, and his Ministry’s apparatus to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities and prevent their discrimination.

The Minister said President Tinubu believes in social inclusion, hence his commitment to giving visibility, recognition, and responsibility to persons with disabilities in his government.

He equally said the 35 million people living with disabilities represent a critical mass whose unique perspectives, talents, and experiences can enrich the forthcoming implementation of the National Values Charter, which aims to inculcate morals and values in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Lalu, expressed his intent to collaborate with the Ministry to promote awareness about the rights of people with disabilities.

He highlighted that certain aspects of the Disability Law require service providers to offer unique access to individuals with disabilities in various facilities without discrimination.

Dr. Lalu emphasised the untapped potential within the disabled community, encompassing a wide array of skills and qualifications essential for the country’s economic progress.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

