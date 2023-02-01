ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu is like Lionel Messi of Nigerian politics - Oyo APC guber candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Oyo State, has predicted the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, as the winner of February 25 election.

Tinubu is like Lionel Messi of Nigerian politics - Folarin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

He said Tinubu’s preparedness to lead a greater Nigeria was evident in his track records, adding that such feats are what they intend to replicate in Oyo.

According to him, Tinubu would meet traditional rulers and political leaders on the same day, promising to start another tour of local governments on February 9.

“Tinubu is coming to the state on Feb. 7 and our plan is to have the best rally so far. On Feb. 9, we will start our campaign rallies that everyone is expecting.

“For Tinubu, it is like intoxication. Tinubu is like Lionel Messi of Nigerian politics. So, when you have him on your side, you have to use him. He is our best player,” he said.

The governorship candidate said that efforts was on to give Tinubu a rousing welcome to Ibadan for his presidential rally on Feb. 7.

Folarin, however, described himself as the most prepared and experienced among the governorship candidates in Oyo State, promising to bring these to bear in his administration, if elected.

He, also promised to boost the state’s revenue base and improve the economy through agriculture.

Folarin said that his administration, if elected, would leverage on agriculture sector where the state has comparative advantage.

He, then urged the people to support and vote for all APC candidates in the general elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

