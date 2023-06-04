The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu administration signals improved executive-legislature relations – Buni

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buni assured the support and cooperation of the government and people of Yobe to the Federal Government led by Tinubu.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said the Tinubu administration ”is a meeting point of the executive and legislative arms of government that could fast track development.

“Tinubu, Shettima and the SGF, George Akume were former Governors and Senators, while the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila is the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, making it a unique team.

“Their excellent backgrounds in the executive and legislative arms give them advantage to partner the National Assembly to execute government policies and programmes without or with less confrontation.

“Their backgrounds in public offices have no doubt prepared them for the task of delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians with ease.

“I congratulate the President for making the right choice, and the new appointees, the Chief of Staff (COS) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), for the opportunity given to them to serve the country.”

The governor assured the support and cooperation of the government and people of Yobe to the Federal Government led by Tinubu.

Buni solicited the cooperation of all Nigerians to the new administration for a successful take-off to meet the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

