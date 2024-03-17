ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Suspended lawmakers flee Zamfara over alleged threat to life

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 27, the eight lawmakers were suspended by the state assembly for allegedly holding an illegal plenary.

Suspended lawmakers flee Zamfara over alleged threat to life
Suspended lawmakers flee Zamfara over alleged threat to life

Recommended articles

The lawmakers also claimed that some security agents had been sent to hunt for them without any reason, a situation which made them go into hiding.

Bashir Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the eight suspended lawmakers at a news conference in Zaria on Sunday, said they would not be silenced until action is taken to tame the high level of insecurity in Zamfara.

Aliyu said when they moved to effect changes in the leadership of the assembly, it was to draw attention to the alleged prolonged absence of the Speaker and his deputy from the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however said some forces in the state have since been hounding them instead of working to make the state safe.

According to him, some of the suspended lawmakers were attacked by thugs linked to a politician in the state during the wedding of the Deputy Governor’s daughter on Feb. 24.

He said a letter with reference no. ZMHA/ADM/223/Vol. 1, dated March 7, 2024, has now directed them to return the official vehicles in their care to the Clerk of the State Assembly within seven days.

“We want to notify Nigerians that democracy is in danger in Zamfara despite the prevailing insecurity, poverty and other challenges bedevilling the people of the state.

“We hence call for the intervention of key stakeholders to salvage the situation,” Aliyu who represents the Gumi I constituency added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 27, the eight lawmakers were suspended by the state assembly for allegedly holding an illegal plenary.

The suspension of the eight members was to give room for a full investigation.

The suspended lawmakers are Bashir Aliyu (PDP-Gummi 1); Amiru Keta (PDP-Tsafe West); Nasiru Abdullahi (PDP-Maru South); Bashir Masama (PDP-Bukkuyum North); Faruku Dosara (APC-Maradun 1); Ibrahim Tukur (APC-Bakura Constituency); Shamsudeen Hassan (APC Talata-Mafara North) and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango (PDP-Bungudu West).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

There's a $25 million plan to kill over 1 million mice in South Africa

There's a $25 million plan to kill over 1 million mice in South Africa

Killers of military personnel in Delta community won't go unpunished - Tinubu

Killers of military personnel in Delta community won't go unpunished - Tinubu

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup

Gov Soludo has been working for 2 years without salary; wife has no official car

Gov Soludo has been working for 2 years without salary; wife has no official car

Suspended lawmakers flee Zamfara over alleged threat to life

Suspended lawmakers flee Zamfara over alleged threat to life

Investing in the future of Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin and altcoin revolution

Investing in the future of Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin and altcoin revolution

IoT cryptocurrencies empowered by Bitcoin investment

IoT cryptocurrencies empowered by Bitcoin investment

No one knows how much Nigerian senators earn, but we know how much they should

No one knows how much Nigerian senators earn, but we know how much they should

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar has left the PDP on a couple of occasions in the past, but he says that's not happening anymore [PDP]

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Chief Adeniyi Akintola SAN [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials [The Cable]

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials