Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

The Apex Court nullified the primary election on the ground that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State Capital instead of Orlu being the Senatorial Headquarters of Imo West.

It held that by the judgment, PDP will not participate in the next month Senatorial election having failed to produce its candidate within time allowed by law.

It also held that since the time for conduct of primary election to nominate candidates was already over, it is deemed that the party would not have candidate in the February 25 National Assembly poll.