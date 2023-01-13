ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which produced Mr Jones Onyerere as its Senatorial candidate for Imo West in the forth coming February National Assembly election.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
Justice Emmanuel Agim in a judgment on the appeal filed by Mr Nnamdi Ezeani said that PDP grossly violated section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law.

The Apex Court nullified the primary election on the ground that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State Capital instead of Orlu being the Senatorial Headquarters of Imo West.

It held that by the judgment, PDP will not participate in the next month Senatorial election having failed to produce its candidate within time allowed by law.

It also held that since the time for conduct of primary election to nominate candidates was already over, it is deemed that the party would not have candidate in the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Agim warned the parties to always conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law adding that section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act is clear on where primary election should be conducted.

