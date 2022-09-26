RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sowore describes Peter Obi as Obasanjo’s lapdog

Bayo Wahab

Sowore described Obasanjo as the father that ruined Nigeria twice.

Omoyele Sowore criticised Peter Obi's visit to ex-military leaders (Livenews)
Omoyele Sowore criticised Peter Obi's visit to ex-military leaders (Livenews)

Sowore said this while reacting to Obi’s visit to Obasanjo on Monday, September 26, 2022.

What happened: Obi had earlier shared photos of his meeting with the former president on Twitter, saying he had extensive discussions with Obasanjo on national interest matters.

Over the weekend, the presidential candidate also shared photos of his visit to former Heads of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and General Ibrahim Babangida.

Obi visited the ex-military presidents alongside his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Sowore's Reaction: Reacting to this on Twitter, Sowore described Obasanjo as the father that ruined Nigeria twice, adding that Obi is his lapdog.

He tweeted: “Olusegun Obasanjo: The father that ruined Nigeria twice and his lapdog! #WeCantContinueLikeThis #revolutionnow #Neveragain!”

On Obi’s visit to Abubakar and Babangida, the activist lashed out at the ex-generals, saying they robbed Nigeria blind, and murdered its citizen.

Using the #WeCantContinueLikeThis, Sowore said the former military leaders sabotaged Nigeria’s aspirations for greatness and still hang around to hand over the country to their minions and cronies.

He wrote: “They robbed Nigeria blind, they murdered its citizen, they sabotaged its aspirations for greatness and now they’re hanging precariously to life yet they want to hand the country over to their apprentices, accomplices, minions, and cronies! #WeCantContinueLikeThis #revolutionnow”.

Falana's warning unheeded: Obi’s visit to the former Nigerian leader came barely two weeks after Femi Falana, human rights lawyer warned the presidential candidate against visiting those ‘who destroyed Nigeria”.

Falana while speaking during the Labour Party’s national retreat said Obi won’t win the 2023 election by “adopting the method of the usual”.

Bayo Wahab

