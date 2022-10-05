South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo.

Addressing the women, the governor said APC had done so well and was a party to beat in the zone.

“In the South East, APC is strong; we are in every nook and cranny of the zone and we are solidly behind our presidential and vice presidential candidates and all APC candidates in the zone,” he said.

Uzodinma commended the women for their commitment, resilience and patriotism in turning out en mass to show solidarity for the party and its candidates.

He expressed happiness that after many years of the civil war, the second Niger Bridge had been completed and most of the federal roads have received face lift.

“We are indeed happy with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are also happy with our party and the presidential and vice presidential candidates,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would replicate the development he initiated in Lagos in Nigeria, if voted into power.

“In 1999, when there was no story of women inclusion and when the Chinese Beijing Conference has not taken resolution, he chose a woman as his running mate in Lagos.

“So, this is a man after the heart of women,” he added.

Earlier, wife of Gov Uzodinma, Mrs Chioma said the rally was organised to show solidarity and support for the standard bearer of the party, Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima.

“It is on record that the ruling APC in Nigeria of today, has given women a lot of opportunities in politics and corporate governance more than any other.

“In Imo State today, our performing governor has done a lot more to improve the standard of life by accommodating women in positions of leadership and governance,” she said.

According to her, our ideal 21st century leader must have the ability to make the most out of every situation.

She said such leaders must have to be courageous and push the boundaries to make things better.

“The best leaders know how to get the most out of people; they enable the full potential in others.

“These are the qualities we have found in Bola Tinubu right from when he joined politics and throughout the MKO Abiola’s struggle of 1993, the struggle and bustle for democracy and his eventually reign as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007,” she stressed.

The governor’s wife described Tinubu as a “core democrat, a Pan Nigerian who gave different tribes a shot in his administration”.

Also speaking, the national women leader of the party, Dr Bertha Edu, assured the party faithful that APC would usher in peace and development to the South East.

“We came with an agenda for the South-East, that agenda is APC.