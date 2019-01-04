This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Director-General, Campaign Council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday.

Suleiman said the campaigns would be launched at Dange town, headquarters of Dange/Shuni local government, while the Central, Eastern and Southern zones flag-off would take place at Kware, Wurno and Tambuwal local governments, from Jan. 9, to Jan. 14, respectively.

“Our campaign train will move to local government areas from Jan. 15, to Jan. 19, at Gwadabawa, Tureta, Gudu/Tangaza and Gada local government areas, respectively.

“From Monday, Jan. 21 to Friday Feb. 1, we will be at Illela, Bodinga/Yabo, Binji/Silame, Shagari, Rabah and Goronyo local government areas, respectively.

“The train will however, from Sunday, Feb. 3, to Sunday Feb. 10, move to Isa, Wamakko, Kebbe, Sabon Birni local government areas, respectively, with a grand finale at Sokoto South and North on Feb. 13,” he said.

The director-general added that the party would start town-to-town, road-side campaigns from Feb. 20, to Feb. 28, immediately after the presidential election.