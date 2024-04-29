Newly constructed Ghanaian road with electric pole in the middle sparks concern

The footage, shared by a concerned citizen, showcases the perplexing sight of the electricity pole obstructing the path of the newly constructed thoroughfare. In the video, the dismayed individual questions the rationale behind such a hazardous placement, expressing fears of potential accidents, particularly during nighttime.

The startling revelation has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with Ghanaians expressing a spectrum of emotions ranging from disbelief to cynicism. Some have lamented the apparent lack of foresight and planning, decrying the state of infrastructure development in the country.

While fingers point in various directions, assigning blame for the blunder, opinions are divided on who bears ultimate responsibility. Some lay fault at the feet of the road engineer, questioning the competence behind the project's execution. Conversely, others direct their ire towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), arguing that the failure to relocate the electricity pole prior to road construction demonstrates a lapse in coordination and planning.

In the midst of the debate, voices of reason emerge, urging restraint and understanding of the complexities involved in such infrastructure projects. Daniel Kwame Abakrow, a Facebook user, offered insight into the contractual dynamics at play, emphasizing that timelines and penalties could influence decision-making. "Those calling for the arrest of the engineer should understand that contractual obligations and timelines can complicate matters. If ECG fails to relocate the pole, the contractor might proceed to avoid delays," he explained.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, some social media users have resorted to humour as a coping mechanism, sharing memes and jokes to lighten the mood surrounding the peculiar predicament.