Gov Obaseki declares ₦70,000 minimum wage for Edo workers

Segun Adeyemi

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the increased wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]
Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the new Labour House in Edo state on Monday, April 29.

The increased wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

This decision comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government concerning raising the minimum wage in response to escalating national and food inflation rates.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), inflation surged to 33.2 per cent in March 2024 from 31.70 per cent in February, with food inflation climbing to 31.7 per cent from 30 per cent in the previous month.

As reported by Channels, the NLC and TUC jointly proposed a new minimum wage of ₦615,000 for workers in Nigeria.

This proposal came after President Bola Tinubu appointed a 37-member panel, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to discuss a new national minimum wage.

The panel, comprising representatives from the government, private sector, and labour unions, was urged by Shettima to resolve the issue promptly. This urgency was emphasised as the current minimum wage of ₦30,000 was set to expire by the end of March 2024.

Segun Adeyemi

