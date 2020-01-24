The Police Command in Sokoto state on Friday assured of adequate security during the rerun election in Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Isa and Binji local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, said that the Command has made effective deployment of security operatives to cater for all activities before, during and after the re-run election.

“The Command, after series of Stakeholders conference and security meetings wishes to inform the public that there will be restriction of movements in the affected LGAs from midnight 00:00 to 18:00 on the Election Day.

“This restriction will exclude those on essential services such as Election Officials and Security Agents with valid identification, as well as those on emergency services, such as Ambulance and Fire Fighters Trucks.

“Moreover, eligible voters are advised to come out with their Permanent Voters Card to peacefully cast their votes, and keep the distance, while voting by proxy or importation of ineligible voters will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Sadiq added that security operatives would be on rigorous foot and vehicular patrols in the election areas, in order to curtail any unforeseen circumstance that may arise in the course of the exercise.

“Moreso, we wish to reiterate our stand that security operatives shall remain apolitical, polite and professionally firm in order to provide a conducive atmosphere for the election conduct.

“The Command wishes the good people of Sokoto a hitch free re-run election, while in the same vein, enjoins parents and guardians as well as traditional rulers to be wary of movements and activities of persons under their custody.

“Finally, the Command Joint Operations Room could be reached in times of distress through: 07019699968 and 07068848035,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), has restated its commitment to arrest and prosecute any person who engage in vote buying during the rerun election.

Briefing newsmen in Sokoto, the EFCC Zonal Head, Malam Abdullahi Lawal said that personnel were strategically mapped to ensure all violations during the election were addressed.

He announced a contact phone number: 07088888929, for the general public to call the commission and report any irregularity before, during and after the election.